KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville cyclist John LaMacchia is getting closer to the day he takes on the U.S. one pedal at a time.

Through the launch of Do Your EPIK, presented by Senior Financial Group, LaMacchia will hit the open road June 28 to complete in a 4,200-mile bicycle ride across the United States.

This wild adventure was inspired by his first epic journey across the country at 22 years old. Now at age 65, he is taking on this challenge again, but with charity in mind and hopes of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle to others.

LaMacchia will be stopping in communities along the way to share his story, talk about the importance of physical activity and healthy living, as well as raising awareness and funds for Knoxville organizations, according to the press release. The organizations he plans to support are the Thompson Cancer Survival Center, Cerebral Palsy Center and Pedal for Alzheimer’s.

With the help of the Knoxville community, LaMacchia hopes that this journey will change the lives of others more than his own.

“What if we could send one child home, healed, so that they could get on their bicycle,” LaMacchia said. “That is the most important, and if that happens, it’ll all be worth it,” he said.

To follow along LaMacchia’s journey or to become a sponsor, visit Do Your Epik’s website.