KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Windy Hill Farm and Preserve, a new destination resort and upland preserve in Loudon, Tennessee, just opened their doors last year and is already receiving some international recognition.

The gorgeous farm preserve, which offers an all-inclusive hospitality experience, live music, and garden-to-table cuisine, opened their doors in July 2022.

The property’s restaurant, Wilder, recently won the TravelAwaits 2023 Best of Travel Awards for Best Splurge-Worthy Restaurant in the world and Top Luxury Hotels in the U.S.

Some guests describe the resort as a “daily sanctuary away from daily stress.” Activities include ticketed culinary events at Wilder, Summer Concert series (with live music every Friday evening), kayaking, boutique quail hunting packages and more. It’s a perfect place to visit whether you are an overnight guest or not.

The chef-driven restaurant, Wilder, specializes in garden-to-table cuisine crafted with seasonal ingredients from the property’s own working farm and garden, and that even includes fresh honey made from bees.

To eat at the award-winning restaurant, Wilder is open to non-resort guests for dinner, as well as Sunday Brunch reservations.

Wilder’s Executive Chef, Ben Warwick, an East Tennessee native, beat some of the world’s most iconic restaurants to the top spot, including last year’s winner, Commander’s Palace, a James Beard award-winning restaurant in New Orleans, as well as the three-Michelin starred restaurant The French Laundry by Chef Thomas Keller, Michelin-starred restaurant La Grande Cascade in Paris, and more.

To learn more about the the Windy Hill Farm & Preserve and enjoy a meal at the Best “Splurge-Worthy Restaurant,” check out their website.