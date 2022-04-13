KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get you Easter baskets ready for a fun filled weekend event.

Presented by Kinder Joy, Ripley’s Aquarium in Gatlinburg is gearing up for Easter Eggstravaganza. On Saturday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Aquarium will have all the Easter activities ready for the whole family. Breakfast with the Easter Bunny is sold out.

This free event has everything from coloring stations, games, and an informative Easter egg hint. Sea creatures that lay eggs will also be a part of the discussion to keep kids engaged while still learning.

On Easter Sunday, the aquarium will be holding a photo session with the Easter Bunny from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information on this fun event, visit their website.

