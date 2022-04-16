KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Presentation is everything when it comes to food.

The Cutting Edge Classroom brings education and cuisine to all ages. From hibachi to rustic Italian, they offer a wide variety of cooking classes for all ages.

Chef Heather Palmer stopped by the Living East Tennessee kitchen to give us a special private demonstration.

Macarons are simple and easy to make while also a fun decorative addition to your Easter table.

The Cutting Edge Classroom teaches more than just culinary, they also take pride in teaching proper kitchen etiquette and life skills.

