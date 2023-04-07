KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville will be hosting a hoppy Easter event for the whole family.

On Saturday, April 8 the 6th annual Big Egg Hunt will take place at Zoo Knoxville. Gates will open at 7:30am and the egg hunt will begin exactly at 8:00am. Children ages 6 and under are able to participate. Tickets are online now. Guests are asked to bring their own baskets.

This year’s theme will be “Dinosaur Edition,” and will take children through the Mesozoic era on an Easter Egg Hunt. All throughout the hunt, families will be greeted by 22 life-like dinosaurs.

All participants will receive a plush animal, admission to Soaky Mountain Waterpark, and the chance to win zoo memberships.

Parents and caregivers will have the option to choose between two egg hunts for their child’s age group.

For more information and other events happening at Zoo Knoxville, visit their website.