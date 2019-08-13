Easy DIY treats for your pups

Sometimes you want to give the pups in your life something extra special. In honor of PAW Patrol Live! coming to town – we’ve got two very simple DIY dog treats to share with you. Each of these treats is made with fresh, simple ingredients that are safe for doggies.

Sweet Potato Chewies

You’ll need sweet potatoes for this – that is it!



Preheat oven to 250°. Wash and trim large sweet potatoes. Slice lengthwise in about ¼ inch increments. Lay sweet potato pieces on baking sheet lined with parchment paper or silicone mat, or lightly spray sheet with oil. Bake for about 3 hours, flipping the potatoes once after 90 minutes.



The sweet potatoes will cook down until they are kind of rubbery – perfect for dogs to chew on!



Mint & Apple Refreshers

1 apple, cored and cut in pieces

1 bunch of mint leaves, about 1/4 cup

1 bunch of parsley, about 1/4 cup

2/3 cup coconut oil, melted

1/4 cup warm water



Place all the ingredients in a food processor, mini prep, or blender. Process until smooth. Pour out into an ice cube tray. Freeze for several hours.



These refreshing treats help our furry buddies cool down and freshen the doggie breath at the same time!