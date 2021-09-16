Easy lunchbox meals for back-to-school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Lunchtime is crucial because that is when students get their nutrients and vitamins for the day. A balanced lunch can improve three areas important for students: physical development, cognition, and behavior. But don’t forget breakfast, snacks, and dinner, when time is at a premium, it’s important to know how to make sure all your daily meals are meeting the daily nutritional needs.

Lifestyle expert Donna Bozzo shows us how to create meals for the entire family as they head back to in-person school and the office for the first time in months.