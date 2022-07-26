TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – A highly anticipated event is gearing up for a good night full of food, fun, and philanthropy.

The 6th Annual Bacon at the Bear will be held on Saturday, August 6 at the Dancing Bear Lodge and Appalachian Bistro.

The event will highlight this countries top chefs who will be preparing their own creations using Benton’s Bacon in their dishes. The night will feature an up close cooking demonstration, live music, wine tastings and more. Tickets are online now.

All proceeds from the event will be going to support New Hope, Blount County Kid’s Advocacy Center. The organization has been serving youth in Blount Co for more than 20 years. The provide services to children affected by physical or sexual abuse including medical exams, therapy, legal counsel, forensic investigations,, and more.

Chef Carter, from the Dancing Bear, is excited to be a part of this event for the second time. Watch below to get a small look into what you can be tasting.

For more information on this fun night, visit the Dancing Bear Lodge and Appalachian Bistro website for updates.