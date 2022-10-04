KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – When Autumn rolls in and the wind gets a little crisp, we tend to reach for the snacks. The Klean Nutritionist Krystal Goodman is in the kitchen to show us how we can enjoy the flavors of fall while staying healthy.

If you want to try Krystal’s delicious fall inspired enchiladas that celebrate Hispanic Heritage month, the recipe can be found below:

Chicken Butternut Enchiladas:

-1lb ground chicken

-1/2butternut squash diced and peeled

-1 can tomato sauce

-1pack cassava Siete Foods tortillas

-1bunch cilantro

-1tbsp minced garlic

-1tbsp avocado oil

-1 packet Siete Foods taco seasoning

– Cilantro for garnish

preheat oven to 400F

place butternut half on baking sheet and back at 400F for 30-40 mins

Meanwhile prepare your ground chicken stove top at medium high heat with 1/2 taco seasoning packet until browned

Once your chicken is done sauté spinach in same pan until wilted and set both aside.

Now prepare your sauce with your garlic and oil place them in a sauté pan at medium heat and heat for about 3-5mins then add your tomato sauce and the other 1/2 of taco seasoning and heat until it bubbles

Once your butternut is finished let cool enough to dice and peel

In your baking dish spread about 1/3 of the sauce on the bottom then with your tortillas add all prepared ingredients in each one evenly except for your remaining sauce and roll each one up.

Then spread remains sauce on top and bake for about 10 mins at 400F

Take out and sprinkle with cheese and bake until cheese is melted and enjoy!

Garnish with fresh cilantro!

For more great recipes from The Klean Nutritionist Krystal Goodman’s Instagram page.