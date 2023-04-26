KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dive into many Asian countries top dishes at an upcoming fundraising event.

The Taste of Asia will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at The Emporium. Tickets are on sale now.

Enjoy authentic Asian meals from various countries including Thailand, Malaysia, India, Philippines and more. Several chef’s will be onsite to prepare meals that represent these countries.

Live music featuring dancers from Bali and Thailand, and a Japanese Banjo are some of the performances that will keep you entertained during your meal.

The proceeds from this event will benefit the Asian Culture Center of Tennessee, which aims to create a space for Asian arts and cultures to be represented in the region. They also bring together thousands of East Tennesseans through their annual Asian Fest. Their 10th annual festival will be held on August 25 and 26 at World’s Fair Park.

For more information on the Asian Culture Center and how you can get involved, visit their website.