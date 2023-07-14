KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Take a cultural dive in the heart of Downtown Knoxville.

On Saturday, August 19 the 20th annual International Food Festival will return to the World’s Fair Park Performance lawn. The event will take place from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm with a wide array of diverse dishes you can enjoy.

Presale tickets are on sale now.

Over the past years, this event has brought out more than 30,000 people who are ready to take part in different cultures, traditions, and tastes. This year, over 25 countries will be represented with dishes prepared by some of East Tennessee’s favorite restaurants and eateries. Food vendors will be selling popular dishes throughout the event.

Onsite activities include live entertainment, face painting, crafts, henna tattoos, and more.

This event is sponsored by the Downtwon Knoxville Alliance and TVA Federal Credit Union. Click here to become a sponsor.

This event is being hosted by the Annoor Academy of Knoxville with an effort to bring together the community while showcasing diversity in East Tennessee.

Founded in 1998, The Annoor Academy was founded by the Islamic community in East Tennessee to provide Muslim children with a safe place to learn and have fun.

Proceeds from this event will go back to benefit the Anoor Academy students to help pay tuition or any other financial aid resources.

For more information on the International Food Festival and how to get involved, visit their website.