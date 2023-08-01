KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Alliance for Better Nonprofits is the nonprofit resource center serving East Tennessee through resources, education, and consulting. Just one of its many programs is “OnBoard”, a board governance certification program.

With OnBoard, the program gets people prepared for service on non-profit boards. The program will introduce them to organizations that would benefit from their involvement.

At the end of the program, an inventory of participants’ personal skills and interests is taken and participants have the opportunity to be matched with local nonprofits looking for qualified board members.

The next cohort runs from August 15 to October 24, and each of the six training sessions will take place in person every other Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

To learn more and register, check out their website.