KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Julie Loven, also known as the Effortless Girl, shares tips and tricks on how to create easy, affordable and unique Easter crafts. The DIY Easter projects can be made from home, using a few simple items, like washcloths, nail polish and painted sticks.

Loven shows Living East Tennessee a few great DIY Easter projects that are budget-friendly, simple, and fun.

In the first project, you make Napkin/Washcloth Bunnies. To make these, you’ll need:

Napkin or washcloth

Twine or string

Wooden bead, cotton ball, M&M – anything round for nose

In the second project, you make an Egg Tree.

Repurposed Cheeseball Pottery Vase from last summer

Painted sticks

Something to weight the vase down (whatever you have)

In the third project, Nail Polish Marbled Eggs.

Dollar Store Nail Polish

Old or Dollar Store Bowl – it will get ruined

Water

Eggs – Either styrofoam or plastic – we’re using plastic

To learn how to make these projects, you can watch the video to see how it’s done! For more information on Julie Loven, and other fun DIY projects to do from home, click here.