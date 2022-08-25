KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to heading off to college, the last thing on your mind is decor. But Julie Loven, The Effortless Girl, shows us some ways we can make a dorm room feel more like home.

It is always insightful when Julie Loven, The Effortless Girl, stops by with her latest tips on being stylish on a budget and this Back to School special is fantastic. Starting off we use recycled materials such as soup cans to create unique pencil holders and organizers to maximize the minimal room that a dorm provides. From there we move onto a second project, creating stackable storage units that double as fashionable seating for friends.

For more information on great projects such as these, visit The Effortless Girl website.