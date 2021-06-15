Einstein Simplified returns for live improv performances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Einstein Simplified has been a staple in the greater Knoxville area for over 25 years. After a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the longtime improv group has resumed in-person performances.

Einstein Simplified will perform at Scruffy City Hall in Knoxville every Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. They are Knoxville’s longest running comedy improvisational troupe. For more information about Einstein Simplified and their other upcoming events, you can head to their Facebook page.

