KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - COVID-19 hospital inpatients in the Knoxville region are approaching a pandemic-era high, according to new data released Tuesday by the Knox County Health Department.

The 19 hospitals in the Knoxville region report 635 patients as of Aug. 30, including 169 in the ICU and 112 on ventilators. It's the most regional inpatients since Jan. 8 and just 35 fewer than the all-time high set on Jan. 7.