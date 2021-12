KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville Holiday tradition is back this season.

Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt is back and bigger than ever.

Many scout elves have been placed all around downtown storefronts in an effort for kids and even adults to have some fun. To get in on the fun, head over to Visit Knoxville or Mast General Store to pick up a “passport” and get started.

The elves will remain all over downtown until January 2nd.

For more information, visit their website.