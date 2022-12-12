KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Visit Knoxville brings back a popular tradition in East Tennessee, “Elf on the Shelf”. This holiday scavenger hunt will take locals and visitors alike on a tour of downtown Knoxville to spotlight businesses that make the area special.

“Elf on the Shelf” has a long and storied history that originated in East Tennessee. To keep with that tradition Visit Knoxville and the Downtown Knoxville Alliance has partnered to bring this unique holiday scavenger hunt to Knoxville. You can pick up the “North Pole Pass” at either the Visit Knoxville location or from Mast General Store. Using the pass you can track down the Elves throughout the city.

For more information on this and the many other holiday activities happening in downtown Knoxville visit the Visit Knoxville website.