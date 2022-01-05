KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local business is making dreams come true for families struggling to have a family.

The National Embryo Donation Center has been helping families for about 20 years, and while the center is located in Knoxville, families come from all over the country.

Dr. John Gordon, an NEDC Physician and co-director of Southeastern Fertility, explains how embryo donation works.

He says embryo donation is the process in which families who have an abundant amount of embryos donate to give others the chance for their own. Embryo donation is unlike any other, due to the receiving mother being able to carry her own adopted child and bond at a deeper level with him or her.

Marti Bailey, a local mom, went through the NEDC about fourteen years ago. After struggling with her own infertility and patiently hoping for a child through traditional adoption, Bailey and her husband gave embryo adoption a shot.

Bailey got pregnant with the help of the NEDC, and although had a very tough pregnancy, she ultimately delivered twins.

Dr. Gordon says embryo donation has a very high carry-to-term rate due to the donors having much fertility success. Dr. Gordon is also well versed in Natural IVF Cycle, in which women go through in vitro feralization without the use of medications in the process.

For more information on the NEDC, visit their website or give them a call at 865-375-5049.