KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Shine bright like a diamond.

East Tennessee singer-songwriter and musical sensation, Emi Sunshine, is dropping her new album tomorrow.

The title track album, Diamonds, has already received amazing reviews. One of which from No Depression, a publication featuring roots and Americana music. They wrote “(album) filters the traditional sounds of roots music through pop” and “bends pop songs into a bluegrass state of mind.”

Emi will be kicking off her album with many launch events throughout the week. Join Emi Sunshine tomorrow night as she plays some of the songs off the new album at Ole Red Gatlinburg.

Emi even gave the Living East Tennessee studio a taste of what you can expect to hear on Diamonds.

For a list of shows and events Emi will be playing at, visit her website.