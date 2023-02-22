GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Get ready for a night of country gold.

Blake Shelton will be taking Thompson Bowling Arena on Friday, February 24 for his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour. Shelton will be joined by up and coming country stars, Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.

Ole Red Gatlinburg will be hosting a pre-concert bash on Thursday, February 23 with The Voice runner-up, Emily Ann Roberts. Tickets are $10 at the door.

The country star debuted her career on season 9 of the popular music competition show as she competed on Team Blake. Shelton and Roberts have kept their relationship strong by collaborating on songs, performing together and supporting each other’s successes.

Roberts will be performing her biggest hits since coming off The Voice at Ole Red in Gatlinburg. Throughout the night, she will be giving away several chances to see Blake Shelton live the following day.

For more information on Emily Ann Roberts and to follow where she will be next, visit her website and Instagram page.