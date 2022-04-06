KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Howdy!

Emily Ann Roberts can now add clothing line to her list. The season nine runner-up of The Voice stopped in to share all about her latest project.

Roberts is getting ready to launch her collaboration with local business, Southern Made Tees.

The Karns store has been serving the East Tennessee community with the best apparel for game-days, holidays, and more. Now, they are gearing up to unveil their new line with the help and inspiration of Emily Ann Roberts.

On Thursday, April 7 at 5:30 p.m., Southern Made Tees and Emily Ann are throwing a launch event to celebrate their recent collection. The new line will be available to purchase, including a free concert with Emily Ann and her band. Signature food and drinks will also be provided.

The apparel includes some of Robert’s favorite bible verses, her song lyrics, and even cowgirl boots.

All things that are who Roberts is, can be found in this new line.

Emily Ann Roberts became a runner-up winner on the ninth season of The Voice. Robert’s was on Team Blake and formed a lasting friendship while continuing to perform with the country singer himself.

She is gearing up for a couple upcoming shows this summer. Roberts played a never-before-heard song for Living East Tennessee called “A Whole Lotta Nothing.”

Take a listen.

For more information on Emily Ann x SMT, and to purchase from the collection, visit their website.