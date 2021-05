KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has released the name of the victim in a deadly shooting on Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue Thursday night. A spokesperson reported 28-year-old Vincent Williams was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound around 8:30 p.m. Williams was later pronounced dead.

Ralphelle James, 57, was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder and other gun-related charges.