Emotional Support Animals bringing hope and comfort in our community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley joined us on September 11 to honor emotional support animals. On September 11, 2001 more than 300 search and rescue dogs helped in the recovery efforts at Ground Zero.

The Humane Society took a moment to thank all of the working support animals in our community and their handlers who stand to help us should the need arise.

If you are looking for a new furry companion, visit the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley to find more information.