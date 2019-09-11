1  of  2
Breaking News
TBI adds man wanted out of Chattanooga to Most Wanted List; may be in Knoxville Knoxville pastor and wife identified as victims in fatal crash on Mascot Road

Emotional Support Animals bringing hope and comfort in our community

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley joined us on September 11 to honor emotional support animals. On September 11, 2001 more than 300 search and rescue dogs helped in the recovery efforts at Ground Zero.

The Humane Society took a moment to thank all of the working support animals in our community and their handlers who stand to help us should the need arise.

If you are looking for a new furry companion, visit the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley to find more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Watch and Win

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.