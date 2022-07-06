MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Encore Theatrical Company has found a new home in Morristown and opens their space for the Steve Martin written musical “Brightstar”.

Encore Theatrical Company produces a full season of theatre with their latest project being Steve Martin & Edie Brikell’s Appalachian musical “Brightstar” which opens July 8th. Taking place in Asheville, NC the music and stories told resonate with the community here in East Tennessee. ETC also offers theatre classes for youth that provides young people a place to develop creative outlets and participate in performances throughout the year.

