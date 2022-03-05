KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There is no such thing as an event without a photo opportunity.

Say Cheese! Photo Fun added many smiles and laughs at this years’s Knoxville Man Show.

Available for weddings, corporate events, and birthday parties, Say Cheese! Photo Fun brings the fun for you and your guests.

They offer many services ranging from a 360-photo booth, balloon decor, and more.

Say Cheese! Photo Fun offers onsite prints once your photo is taken, plus the opportunity to have them digitally.

For more information on Say Cheese! Photo Fun and how to book them for your next event, visit their website.