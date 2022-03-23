KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– A common condition among women can be managed with integrative medicine.

West Knox Acupuncture has been serving the Knoxville communities temporary and chronic conditions. One of which is endometriosis.

Dr. Monica, with West Knox Acupuncture, specializes in women’s health within her work. In America alone, about 50 percent of American women suffer from endometrioses. Because of this, Dr. Monica handles many endo cases every week.

Endometriosis is condition where the lining of the uterus grows outside of the uterus. It can show up differently for every woman. When the lining grows outside the the uterus it can range from anywhere in the pelvic area and in severe cases can begin to affect other organ systems as well.

Many women experiencing symptoms include painful menstrual cycles, strong fatigue, and in many cases– infertility.

Although endometriosis is not curable, it is manageable. Women seek help with the help of medications, a change in diet, and even surgery, however, those do not always work. West Knox Acupuncture is ready to help any woman in her endo story alleviate pain and maintain a functioning lifestyle.

Dr. Monica says that each woman she sees presents with different needs and symptoms for endometrioses, and that they approach each case on an individualized bases. Acupuncture sessions for endometriosis last for about 30 minutes and will be guided along the way.

West Knox Acupuncture offers an experience and environment that will welcome comfort and ease. Dr. Monica and Dr. AJ take the time to listen to their patients needs and give them a solution to treat the symptoms they are dealing with.

If you or someone you know is dealing with endometrioses and are ready to try out a new way to alleviate it, visit West Knox Acupuncture’s website or give them a call at (865) 275-2444.