KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Chef Scott and veterans of University of Tennessee Volunteer Football come together to show you how you can enhance your tailgate party pregame. They showcase their work on the tailgate of a beautiful truck provided by Beaty Chevrolet.

When it comes to finding the tricks to making your tailgate better and more enjoyable, there is no better expect than Chef Scott Whittaker. He shows us how we can make simple, delicious dishes that will please any crowd while still allowing you to enjoy the festivities while the food is cooking. With these simple yet flavorful recipes you are sure to have a great pregame.

Chef Scott was joined by legendary Vols players Chris Treece and Jabri “Train” Davis who are doing great work the East Tennessee community. Chris and Jabri come together with other veteran players at the Legends of Tennessee Football Camp, teaching aspiring athletes not just how to be great football players, but well-rounded members of the community.

This great group of guys doing so much for us here in East Tennessee were brought together by our good friends at Beaty Chevrolet.

For more information visit the Legends of Tennessee Football Camp website. To look through the impressive inventory at Beaty Chevrolet, visit their website here. Go Vols!