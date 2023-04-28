KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Get out your sombreros and maracas, because the Southern Tequila and Taco Festival will kick off in Knoxville Friday, April 28th!

At the festival, you can expect lots of tequila and tacos. In fact, there will be more than 100 tequilas to choose from, including margaritas, cocktails, beer, and more. Plus, several food vendors, like Babalu, will be serving up delicious Southern tacos.

Organizers say there will also be live music for everyone to enjoy. It will be held in Farragut at the Mayor Ralph McGill Plaza at the corner of Campbell Station Road and Kingston Pike.

You can purchase tickets until 7 pm tonight. Advance tickets are $50 for general admission. It’s $60 at the door. Or you can upgrade to VIP for $75 which gives you early entry and an extra food and drink token.

General admission gets you 5 drink tokens and 3 food tickets for tacos. Entry starts at 6 pm for General admission. VIP gives you 6 drink tokens and 4 food tickets. Entry begins at 5 pm for VIPs.



To buy tickets to tonight’s event and learn more, you can visit their website.