Enjoy a pet friendly carwash experience and grab mom a gift she will love at PureMagic Car Wash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - If your vehicle has a nice yellow tint thanks to spring time in East Tennessee you aren't alone. Let our friends from PureMagic Carewash help you with those last second gift ideas for mom. Nothing says we love you like helping mom clean out the daily wear and tear on her car. Teri Rooney the owner of PurMagic tells us how they are honoring local moms on May 12th and explains why pets love the Puremagic way of life too!
