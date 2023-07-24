KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Historic City of Clinton will host the 2nd Annual Sip of Summerfest. The event will be on Friday, July 28th from 6 pm to 10 pm in downtown Clinton. For the end-of-summer celebration, you can enjoy some of the best breweries around Clinton for an evening of beer sipping, live music, contests, and more.

The ‘Sip of Summerfest’ will feature eight local breweries and food from Sugar Queen, Harvest Knoxville, and Apple Blossom Cafe, and tickets include beer and food, and music from Morgan’s Mill Band and Low-Speed Chase.

Organizers say that part of the vision and mission for Historic Downtown Clinton is to attract food and beverage to the downtown area, and this event helps draw that in.

Attorney Matt Ooten, owner of The Ooten Law Firm, will be the presenting sponsor for the event. Ooten, who has had great success, was born and raised in Clinton and wanted to give back to the community.

To learn more, check out their website.