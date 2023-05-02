ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WATE) — State parks across Tennessee are great for people to experience nature during all seasons of the year, but the parks offer much more than sight seeing and hiking. In fact, visitors can extend their stay at many of the state parks by booking a night, or a few, at the cabins on sight.

There are numerous styles to choose from, and if you aren’t wanting to travel too far, Norris Dam State Park has plenty. From historic to modernized cabins, families or friends can plan a getaway that provides many benefits like the Smokies, but just in Knoxville’s backyard.

One of the many views that can be seen while hiking at Norris Dam State Park.

The activities that guests can enjoy are endless. You can go hiking, birding, biking, and even horseback riding. There are plenty of amenities available like tennis courts, picnic areas, playgrounds, tea rooms, museums, a marina, the Appalachian Event Center and much more.

Anyone wanting to bring their furry friend to join them on their getaway can do that too! Nine of the park’s cabins are pet-friendly with a $20 pet fee per night. For more on how to plan a trip to enjoy a staycation, head over to TN State Parks website for cabins at Norris Dam and other parks across the state.