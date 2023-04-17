KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Rossini Festival is back this weekend, and it will be bigger and better than ever, according to the Knoxville Opera. The annual International Street Fair will be held Saturday, April 22nd at Market Square in downtown Knoxville.

The Rossini Festival will celebrate the global impact of music, food, art and culture of East Tennessee, with a large emphasis on international influences, vendors and entertainment.

Food will include everything from tacos to Greek dishes to your favorite adult cocktails and drinks. The festival will also include several performers that will kick off eleven hours of non-stop choral, opera, jazz, instrumental, gospel, chamber, dance, and ethnic artistic performances on four stages. Plus, there will be hundreds of artisans from all over East Tennessee. You can find clothing, jewelry, and home items–all handmade in our region!

Also, there will be lots of fun for the kids. Kids can jump, bounce, and flip at the YMCA Fun Zone. Plus, there will be a new fun activity for kids this year called “Journey Around the World.” Kids will get the chance to follow a virtual map and search for flags of various countries around downtown Knoxville.

Over the years, more than half a million people from Knox County have enjoyed the Rossini Festival. The fun, family-friendly event is free to attend.

To learn more about the Rossini Festival, click here.