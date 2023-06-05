KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Melting Pot, a fondue restaurant in Knoxville, perfects their specialty: bubbling pots filled with fondue.

Whether you’re coming in for a quick drink or two and a pot of cheese fondue, or if you’re planning on spending the entire evening, there is something to satisfy your cravings.

For Father’s Day, they have a Forever Fondue coming for the special day with endless entrée, BFFF every Wednesday, where friends fondue forever together, Thursdate, romance is served & Dippin’ Drag this Tuesday to kick off Pride with SoKNO Pride.

There are plenty of options when you visit the Melting Pot. When you choose from their opulent four-course fondue adventure, you begin with a pot of cheese seasoned and blended tableside. The food adventure continues with freshly made salads, and custom entrée of steak, seafood, and veggies. Plus, it all ends with a decadent and delicious chocolate fondue dessert.

The unique, cozy restaurant is located in Old City, downtown Knoxville’s historic district. To learn more about their offerings, check out their website.