KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UUNIK Academy is a non-profit organization dedicated to the transformation of African American youth, will partner with Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity to present Grooves In the Garden.

Grooves In the Garden is an annual fundraiser event for the youth programs of each organization. Grooves In the Garden is Knoxville’s best outdoor music festival in jazz, R&B, and soul.

You can grab your lawn chairs, and meet at the Knoxville Botanical Garden on Saturday, July 15th from 5p-10p for the adult-only event. It will feature live music from every genre, DJ, food trucks, retail vendors, and a cash bar.

To learn more about the upcoming fundraising event, check out their website.