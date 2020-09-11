Enjoy live music and this Farm House Burger at Ole Red Gatlinburg

Living East Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Ole Red Gatlinburg is ithcing to have some fun with this “Farm House Burger,” ahead of GatlinBURGER Week.

This “Farm House Burger” includes a beef patty topped with potato chip, crusted bologna, mucky duck sauce and moonshine onions.

Check out this burger during #GatlinBURGER week for just $7! Don’t forget to purchase sides and tip well at these local restaurants during Burger Week.

Download the passport to GatlinBURGER Week to see what other Gatlinburg restaurants are competing for the coveted title of “Burger Meister.”

