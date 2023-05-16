KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Today is National Love a Tree Day!

National Love A Tree Day is celebrated every year on May 16th and it falls right in the middle of Garden for Wildlife Month. According to the Forest Inventory and Analysis (FIA), there are nearly 300 billion trees in the United States.

A few ways to enjoy National Love a Tree Day could include

Reading in the shade or taking a bite out of a fresh fruit pie are but two examples. Of course, planting trees for future generations to love is beneficial too. Trees provide oxygen, reduce the amount of storm runoff, and can help reduce the effects of flooding.

The UT Arboretum in Knoxville is welcoming all visitors for National Love a Tree Day and beyond. The UT Arboretum hosts more than 30,000 visitors annually. The 250-acre research and education facility has over 2,500 native and exotic woody plant specimens that represent 800 species, varieties, and cultivars.

The UT Arboretum serves as an outdoor classroom for university students in a variety of fields. It is also a place that provides a natural laboratory for research in plant uses, insect and disease control, and the management of natural resources. The facility is recognized as an official Wildlife Observation Area and part of the National Watchable Wildlife Program by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

To learn more about the UT Arboretum and its upcoming programs, check out their website.