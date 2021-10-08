KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you feel nature calling you, you’ll find miles of trails in the Fairfield Glade Community. The well-marked, well-maintained trails range from paved walking surfaces connecting most of Fairfield Glade’s amenities, to more challenging paths through enchanted looking forests. It is here that deer, eagles, and other wildlife mysteriously appear, providing photo opportunities along the way. Enjoy scenic mountain views, rocky cliffs, natural caves and winding creeks with seasonal whitewater.

It’s no wonder hiking has become one of Fairfield Glade’s most popular recreational activities. For more information, visit fairfieldgladeresort.com.