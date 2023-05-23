KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Living East Tennessee is teaming up with Food City for National Taffy Day.

On May 23rd, we celebrate the sticky and sweet treat, which has a long history as one of America’s favorite treats. Taffy is a soft, chewy candy made from boiled molasses or brown sugar.

Oftentimes, you’ll see taffy made by machines, but you can still make the old-time favorite at home. When making it at home, it can be a good upper body workout since you use the “taffy pull” to add in air to the taffy mixture. This method gives the taffy its unique, and distinctive texture.

Food City’s Salt Water Taffy Recipe calls for:

Ingredients

2 cups sugar

2 tb cornstarch

1 cup light corn syrup

2 tsp glycerin (optional)

3/4 cup water

2 tb Butter

1 tsp Salt

1/8 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp extract of choice

To learn more about how to make the taffy at home, check out Food City’s website.