KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessean Hotel celebrates the return of spring with their Spring Tea service, full of delightful treats that embody the flavors of springtime.

With rare teas that are matched perfectly with delicious treats, Spring Tea at The Tennessean Hotel is a luxurious experience that allows you to bask in the classical charm of the Tennessean. During your tea service in the drawing room you will have unique views of the Sunsphere and World’s Fair Park as you sip tea and nibble on an assortment of treats both sweet and savory. After your tea service you would be remiss if you did not then explore The Maker Exchange, a new restaurant and bar at The Tennessean that provides both a one-of-a-kind experience and additional breath taking views of World’s Fair Park.

For more information visit either the Tea Service page or The Tennessean Hotel website.