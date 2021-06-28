Enjoy the 33rd Annual Independence Day Parade and more in Farragut

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) - It started with toilet paper. Then hand sanitizer. Now, fireworks are the latest COVID-related shortage to sweep the nation. It comes with less than a week now until the Fourth of July. Bimbo's Fireworks in Lenoir City is in countdown mode.

"When people come in, their eyes brighten up to see that our stock has not diminished. They're happy to see us," said Ed Boling, with Bimbo's Fireworks. That's because of a nationwide fireworks shortage.