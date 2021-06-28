Enjoy the 33rd Annual Independence Day Parade and more in Farragut

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Nothing says 4th of July fun like a parade and coming up your entire family can get in on the fun and tradition of the 33rd Annual Independence Day Parade in Farragut. It’s just one of the many family friendly events planned over the next few weeks for this community and everyone is invited. Our friend Karen Tindall from Visit Farragut joins us to tell us about all the fun planned and shares how you can get involved! For more information you can log onto visitfarragut.org.

