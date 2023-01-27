KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Join the Ice Bears for a fun-filled weekend! On Friday, Jan. 27, fans will get to enjoy Ink on the Rink, also known as Tattoo Night. Watch as those from Purple Heart Tattoo judge the best (or worst) tattoo’s on the ice.

On Saturday, the fun continues with FanBear Expo. For any anime lovers, there will be a Cosplay Costume Contest at the first intermission, as well as the opportunity to enjoy a trading card show in the ballroom.

Beyond the themed games, there’s still plenty for fans of all ages to enjoy. The Kids Zone allows those 12 and under to enjoy a bounce house or play hockey themselves. Although children can’t play hockey on the ice, there is a chance to get on the ice during the game. Ride the Fanboni! It gives fans the chance to see the arena from a new view and have a good time.

For more information about themed games, the kids zone or Fanboni, visit the Ice Bears website.