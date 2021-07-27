Enjoy the music of Harpist Kari Novilla

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - In over seven years, the family of former Tennessee State Rep. Mike Locke has started three petitions, all with one goal: to keep the drunk driver who killed their loved one behind bars.

In 2014, Rep. Locke was killed on a stretch of road in Colonial Heights by James Hamm Jr. who was driving while intoxicated. For the third time since his conviction, Hamm is asking to be released, and for the third time, Locke's family is circulating a petition to stop that from happening.