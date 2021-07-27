Enjoy the music of Harpist Kari Novilla

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– There’s nothing more peaceful and beautiful than the angelic sounds of a harp. Today our guest is using her harp to celebrate her heritage. Harpist Kari Novilla is sharing her story and telling us more about her last summer concert before she leaves for London to attend school! Kari will be performing at Faith Lutheran Church in Knoxville at 4:00 PM, August 1st. The concert is free and there will be a reception following her performance! Today we are also getting the opportunity to get a sneak peak of some of the songs that will be played in the upcoming concert! We hope you enjoy these beautiful sounds as much as we did!

