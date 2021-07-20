Enjoy the Southern Taco and Tequila Festival all benefiting Remote Area Medical

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– If you love tacos like we love tacos, you don’t want to miss the Southern Taco and Tequila Festival! It’s an annual event all supporting Remote Area Medical! The big event is coming up Friday, July 23rd, from 6:00-9:00 PM in the JC Penney Parking lot at Turkey Creek. Today our friends John Volpe, the event organizer and Jeff Eastman from RAM are giving us a preview of all the fun and food planned for this years Southern Taco and Tequila Festival. We are also catching up with Chef Jack Townsend from Babalu in downtown Knoxville to sample some of the delicious tacos you can experience for yourself on Friday night! For more information on tickets for the event you can log onto southerntequilafest.com.