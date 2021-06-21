Enjoy the Tortoise Trail Experience at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– If you share a home with an animal lover, we want to share an adventure with you that your family is bound to enjoy! Our friends at Zoo Knoxville are now offering a Tortoise Trail Experience! It’s a fantastic opportunity to get hands on with a tortoise and learn some fascinating facts about this not so slow reptile! Today our friend Brad Parsons from Zoo Knoxville joins to tell us about this latest adventure at the zoo. For more information about planning your next visit to Zoo Knoxville you can log onto zooknoxville.org.