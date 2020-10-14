Enjoy this quick, easy Cheesy Chicken Corn Chowder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you craving comfort foods this Fall? You’ll love this Cheesy Chicken Corn Chowder from our friend from Star 102.1’s the Marc & Kim Show, Kim Hansard.

Here’s what you’ll need:

3 CUPS CHICKEN BROTH

1 BAG FROZEN CORN

1 CAN CREAM-STYLE CORN

1 CAN CREAM OF CHICKEN SOUP

SMALL BLCOK OF VELVEETA, CUBED

ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

1 ENVELOPE ONION SOUP MIX

RED PEPPER

GARLIC POWDER

1/4 CUP OF FLOWER TO THICKEN

INSTANT POT

To prepare Cheesy Chicken Corn Chowder in the Instant Pot, add all ingredients to pot. Set your pressure cooker on high heat for 4 minutes. When it’s done, release pressure through the quick release. When it’s safe, remove the lid from your Instant Pot, stir the chowder and enjoy.