Enjoy this quick, easy Cheesy Chicken Corn Chowder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you craving comfort foods this Fall? You’ll love this Cheesy Chicken Corn Chowder from our friend from Star 102.1’s the Marc & Kim Show, Kim Hansard.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- 3 CUPS CHICKEN BROTH
- 1 BAG FROZEN CORN
- 1 CAN CREAM-STYLE CORN
- 1 CAN CREAM OF CHICKEN SOUP
- SMALL BLCOK OF VELVEETA, CUBED
- ROTISSERIE CHICKEN
- 1 ENVELOPE ONION SOUP MIX
- RED PEPPER
- GARLIC POWDER
- 1/4 CUP OF FLOWER TO THICKEN
INSTANT POT
To prepare Cheesy Chicken Corn Chowder in the Instant Pot, add all ingredients to pot. Set your pressure cooker on high heat for 4 minutes. When it’s done, release pressure through the quick release. When it’s safe, remove the lid from your Instant Pot, stir the chowder and enjoy.