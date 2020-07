A few weeks ago I found myself in a dinner rut – you know how it is, tired of making the same handful of recipes week in and week out, but completely unable to muster inspiration to try something new or even break out a classic we haven’t eaten in a while. I think with the combination of the summer heat (I don’t even want to turn my oven on!), and pandemic fatigue – I’m just out of dinner ideas.

I have also noticed pretty frequently lately that people are trying to get rid of their fancy electric pressure cookers because they never use them. I started thinking about the basics of why I love cooking with one – and finally stumbled upon some inspiration to break up my routine.