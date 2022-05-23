KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Immerse yourself in Caribbean culture this weekend.

On Sunday, May 29 the Caribbean Jerk Fest will be kicking off from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at World’s Fair Park. With a day full of food, art, culture, activities, and more you will feel as if you are setting sail on a Caribbean vacation. Tickets are online now.

While not actually being from the Caribbean decent herself, Sheliya Z, founder and event organizer, started the 2nd annual festival from passion and love for the islands.

The festival will also have opportunities to get in on some games and win big prizes. Take part in a bingo tournament for just $30. Winner’s have the chance to win a free trip to Jamaica and brand new smoker, all brought by the event’s sponsors “Vacationing With Purpose” and Lowe’s.

Sponsor, Sweetopia will be bringing a Jerk truffle in a festive cake pop, which was said to be a popular ht last year.

For more information on the event, visit their website.