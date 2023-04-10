OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fill your garden up with a local plant sale full of this season’s most popular blooms.

On Saturday, April 15 from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, the UT Arboretum will be hosting its Spring Plant Sale at its facility off of S. Illinois Ave in Oak Ridge.

The UT Arboretum Society’s annual Spring Plant Sale brings out many who are looking to house some of East Tennessee’s most popular plants in and outside of their homes.

Cash, check, and credit cards will be accepted.

The Spring Plant Sale is their biggest fundraiser of the year. Shoppers can take home a selection of plants from three vendors in one location. Onsite vendors include Tennessee Naturescapes, Riverdale Nursery, and East Fork Nursery of Sevierville.

UT Arboretum members have the chance to shop early on Friday, April 14 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

For more information and directions, visit their website.