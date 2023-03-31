MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Visit this East Tennessee restaurant for a diverse menu, full bar and regular entertainment.

Li’l Jo’s BBQ & Pizza, located off Maynardville Hwy., is your one-stop-shop for good food and good music all week long.

If you are looking for some entertainment with your meal, look no further.

“We do bingo on Tuesday night, live music on Thursday night and Karaoke on Saturday night,” says owner, Curtis Petree. They are closed on Monday.

Most of their menu is made from scratch including desserts and they take pride in bringing a special flavor to all of their dishes.

For more information, directions and store hours, visit their website or give them a call at (865) 992-7171.